Assetmark Inc. Sells 747,032 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 747,032 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.08% of Hanesbrands worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 460.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI stock opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

