Assetmark Inc. Takes $2.97 Million Position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.09% of Corelogic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Corelogic by 1,211.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 354,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 327,068 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic during the 4th quarter worth $1,333,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 270,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,782. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $197,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,116.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $783,425 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens raised their target price on Corelogic from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Shares of CLGX opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 79.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Corelogic Inc has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $51.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.96.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

