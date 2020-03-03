ATLANT (ATL) 1-Day Volume Hits $213.00

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. ATLANT has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $213.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATLANT token can now be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. During the last week, ATLANT has traded down 26.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATLANT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.34 or 0.02829756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00224383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00049598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00132341 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT’s genesis date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, OKEx, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATLANT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATLANT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.