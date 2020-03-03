Atria Investments LLC Acquires 102,678 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,678 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after buying an additional 324,493 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after acquiring an additional 338,283 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after acquiring an additional 203,881 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,939,000 after acquiring an additional 878,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,596,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,899 shares during the period. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $252.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.