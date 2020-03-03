Atria Investments LLC Acquires 157,492 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 545,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 157,492 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.1% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $115,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,913,000 after acquiring an additional 183,646 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,761,000 after acquiring an additional 64,109 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,066,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,647,000 after purchasing an additional 191,276 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 778,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,581,000 after purchasing an additional 153,015 shares during the period. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $216.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.33 and a 200-day moving average of $204.46. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $169.27 and a 12-month high of $237.47.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

