Atria Investments LLC Acquires 180,541 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 131.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,541 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $17,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.