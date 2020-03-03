Atria Investments LLC Acquires 39,187 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,138 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,187 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after buying an additional 8,802,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 978,575 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,476,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8,771.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 569,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 563,368 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,301,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $113,071,000 after purchasing an additional 335,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.94. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $72.36 and a 52-week high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

