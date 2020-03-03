Atria Investments LLC Acquires 4,429 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,028,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,201,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 214,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,433,000 after purchasing an additional 152,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 651,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $872,823,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,386.32 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $952.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,460.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1,318.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Aegis boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,523.89.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.