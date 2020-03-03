Atria Investments LLC Acquires 4,590 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.67% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $12,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPMD. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 132,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 34.9% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPMD opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

