Atria Investments LLC Acquires 69,305 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,305 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,724 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,486,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,622,000 after buying an additional 822,959 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,443,000 after buying an additional 113,569 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,408,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,404,000 after buying an additional 171,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,253,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,162,000 after buying an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $194.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

