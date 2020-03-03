Atria Investments LLC Acquires 96,943 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 982.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,943 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.08. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

