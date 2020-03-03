Atria Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,444 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.42.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.