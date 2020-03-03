Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,156 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $96.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $90.11 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.33 and its 200 day moving average is $116.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.60.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

