Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.35.

Shares of DG opened at $159.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.29. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

