Atria Investments LLC Buys 58,643 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 228.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,643 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $1,205,000. Capital One National Association bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,523,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Cfra lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

Shares of PEP opened at $137.58 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.26 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.41 and a 200 day moving average of $137.35. The firm has a market cap of $183.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

