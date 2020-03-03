Atria Investments LLC Grows Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,744 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $11,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,422,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,566,000 after purchasing an additional 76,376 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,835,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,975,000 after buying an additional 35,191 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,639,000 after buying an additional 442,494 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,396,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,158,000 after purchasing an additional 90,732 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,715,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $156.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.52 and a 200-day moving average of $142.60. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $117.85 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

