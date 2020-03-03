Atria Investments LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 241.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 465,055 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $55,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,503 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 328.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,489,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,867,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 777,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,165,000 after purchasing an additional 402,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,411.2% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,566,000 after purchasing an additional 373,831 shares during the last quarter.

IJR opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.32. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $71.39 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

