Atria Investments LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in BlackRock by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after acquiring an additional 63,063 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.33.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total value of $25,045,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $487.94 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.54 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $536.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

