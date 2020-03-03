Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,052 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.50% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $50,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,000 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 618,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,785,000 after buying an additional 410,728 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,518,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,786,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,341,000 after buying an additional 260,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1,348.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 258,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 240,766 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $107.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day moving average of $108.81. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.92 and a 52-week high of $110.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.4684 per share. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

