Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 104.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,896 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,577 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.6% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 457.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 36,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,764 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,130,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,087,000 after purchasing an additional 155,236 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 20,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 50,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.08. The company has a market cap of $169.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

