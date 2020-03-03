Atria Investments LLC Has $10.79 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 100.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,190 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.4% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,305,354 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 159,270 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.8% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,355 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 9.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 47.4% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

