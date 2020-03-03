Atria Investments LLC Has $103.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,565,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $103,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,519,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,536,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after purchasing an additional 441,211 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,470,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,779,000 after purchasing an additional 240,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 597,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,120 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $63.23 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

