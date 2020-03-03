Atria Investments LLC Has $13.61 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,462 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $13,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth about $23,888,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,863,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,269,000 after acquiring an additional 153,729 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 978,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,949,000 after acquiring an additional 76,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,290,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.36 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.07 and a 1 year high of $100.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0169 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

