Atria Investments LLC Has $13.84 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 148,891 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after buying an additional 1,521,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,027,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,568,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,433 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,496 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,268,000 after acquiring an additional 535,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,718,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $890,093,000 after acquiring an additional 300,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $185.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

