Atria Investments LLC Has $17.39 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 94,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a target price (down previously from ) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,199 shares of company stock valued at $17,430,661 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $196.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $542.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

