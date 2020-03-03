Atria Investments LLC Has $19.82 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,724 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.5% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,953.95 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,586.57 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,986.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,835.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

