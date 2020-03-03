Atria Investments LLC Has $20.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,954 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,684,000 after buying an additional 4,207,376 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,117,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,501,000 after purchasing an additional 478,779 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,587,000 after purchasing an additional 610,264 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,632,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,133,000 after purchasing an additional 43,528 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,584,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,463,000 after purchasing an additional 109,823 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $110.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.28 and a twelve month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

