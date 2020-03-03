Atria Investments LLC Increases Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 57.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $981,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.61.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $627,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,195,842.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $189.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $160.50 and a 12 month high of $216.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

