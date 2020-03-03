Atria Investments LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 117.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,142 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.15.

LOW opened at $111.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.92.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

