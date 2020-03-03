Atria Investments LLC Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 137.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,638 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM opened at $117.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.11.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 46.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.46.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $211,746.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,569.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

