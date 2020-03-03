Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 153.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 37,821 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $9,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 37.7% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 90.7% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $134.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.48 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The company has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. Cowen assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

