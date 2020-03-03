Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $11,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $81.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.76 and a 1 year high of $82.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1534 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

