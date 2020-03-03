Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 57,141 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.6% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $235,333,000. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Visa by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after acquiring an additional 808,021 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $171,558,000 after acquiring an additional 706,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $119,100,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V opened at $192.33 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.85. The company has a market capitalization of $356.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

