Atria Investments LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,525 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $26,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of XSLV opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average of $49.74. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $44.66 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

