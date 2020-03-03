Atria Investments LLC Purchases 28,502 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,502 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,845 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,895,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $996,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $797,793,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $119.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.49 and its 200 day moving average is $138.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.77.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

