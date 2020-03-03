Atria Investments LLC Purchases 28,920 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 155.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,920 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 594.4% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $210.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

