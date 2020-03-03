Atria Investments LLC Purchases 30,713 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,713 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 53.8% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 136,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 47,605 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 262,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,612,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,992,000 after purchasing an additional 183,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $119.56 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $97.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $279.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

