Atria Investments LLC Purchases 35,867 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,839 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,867 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

NYSE MDT opened at $102.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.18. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $134.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

