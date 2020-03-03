Atria Investments LLC Purchases 4,103 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 313.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $149.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $158.53.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

