Atria Investments LLC Purchases 43,716 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.