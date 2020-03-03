Atria Investments LLC Purchases 52,606 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $26,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $184.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.70 and a 1-year high of $202.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

