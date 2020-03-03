Atria Investments LLC Purchases 92,003 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,003 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $11,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $55.07.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

