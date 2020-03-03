Atria Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,331,000 after buying an additional 136,029 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 65,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $152.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $144.43 and a 1-year high of $170.84.

