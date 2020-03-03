Atria Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,621 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Walmart by 1,633.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,042,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $123,897,000 after purchasing an additional 982,395 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1,562.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 581,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 546,064 shares in the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.00%.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,671,790 in the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walmart to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.81.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

