Atria Investments LLC Raises Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 677.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,990 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.64% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $9,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.63 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

