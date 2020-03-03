Atria Investments LLC Raises Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $306.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $323.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.47. The company has a market cap of $291.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $215.93 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

