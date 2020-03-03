Atria Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,673 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 3.70% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $15,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

FVC opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.