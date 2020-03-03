Atria Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,677 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 809,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 608,848 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,406,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,579,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,401,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,879,000.

SPYG stock opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $45.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

