Atria Investments LLC Sells 170,973 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,973 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.8% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $66,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,677 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,962,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,996,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6,039.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 221,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,568,000 after purchasing an additional 217,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after purchasing an additional 216,383 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $120.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.22. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $105.96 and a 1-year high of $130.91.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

