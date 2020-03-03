Atria Investments LLC Sells 2,868 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,703,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 45,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $310.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.25. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $274.10 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

